Friends Reunion Special - Photography by Terence Patrick

Terence Patrick/HBO MAx

‘Friends’ Reunion Drew More HBO Max Sign-Ups Than Any 2021 Warner Bros. Film Debut

by | June 11, 2021 @ 11:56 AM

Most of the new subscribers were women, according to Antenna data

The biggest driver of subscribers for HBO Max in 2021 was not exclusive premieres of blockbuster films like “Godzilla vs. Kong” or even Zack Snyder’s long-awaited redo of “Justice League.” Instead, it was a show that hasn’t aired a new episode since George W. Bush was president.

HBO Max’s highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion” was responsible for the largest single-day sign-ups for the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service this year, outpacing “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” according to data released Friday by the market measuring firm Antenna.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

