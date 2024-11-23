‘From’ Finale Clip: Jade Ponders the Thermodynamics of Ghost Visions

‘From’ Season 3 is coming to a close – and fortunately, Season 4 is already confirmed to be on the way. But first, we’ve got to wrap up some of the mysteries of Season 3 in the finale, “Revelations: Chapter Two.” The episode title seems to suggest some big reveals — and dare we hope — possibly even explanations are on the way, and we’ve got an exclusive clip for the upcoming episode featuring the smartest man in town once again trying to crack the mystery.

That, of course, would be Jade (David Alpay), who’s trying to get to the bottom of the ghostly visions that have plagued him and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) throughout the show. Naturally, he does so by digging into the fundamental laws of science. It’s all very Jade. Check it out in the video below.

The “From” Season 3 finale arrives Sunday, Nov. 24 on MGM+, and if the series renewal is to be believed, Jade — and audiences — might be about to get some big answers:

“We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our Fromily. By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?” showrunner Jeff Pinkner said in the press release that announced the series Season 4 renewal.

“With the culmination of Season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare,” creator and executive producer John Griffin added. “We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”