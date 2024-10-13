‘From’: Victor’s Mysterious Past Is a Perfect Spinoff Opportunity for MGM+ | Commentary

When it comes to “From,” one of MGM+’s (formerly Epix) most high-profile shows, fans know that there are more mysteries than answers lurking in the shadows.

Standing at the center of those mysteries is the puzzling character of Victor, portrayed by Scott McCord. As one of the town’s oldest residents, Victor has endured decades of the town’s horrors. Yet, his trauma has caused him to mentally block out key events. These missing memories could likely hold vital information about the origins of the town, and possibly a solution for how people could finally escape. This is all information that the main show has only begun to scratch the surface of to date.

Victor’s relationship with the curious ghost-like being known as “The Boy In White” begs for deeper exploration. As of Season 3, there’s a growing suspicion that some sort of cycle happens in the town that has been trapping people there for centuries. Viewers still have no clue how Victor survived or what his unlocked memories could reveal about the town’s greater mystery. A spinoff focused on Victor could offer a deeper look into one of the show’s most complex characters and serve as a game-changing bridge to the series finale.

Though series creator John Griffin and executive producer Jeff Pinkner have not publicly expressed interest in expanding the “From” universe just yet, MGM+ should undoubtedly seize this opportunity to give Victor the spinoff he deserves — a decision that could prove to be a win-win for both fans and the platform.

From the moment Victor was introduced, he became one of the most intriguing characters in “From.” His extensive knowledge of the town’s terrifying secrets makes his story vital, not just to the narrative but to fans eager to unravel his past. To make things more interesting, Victor’s foggy memory (as possible unreliable narration) allows for several avenues for the plot to diverge every week.

Victor holds the key to understanding the town’s dark nature, and his journey — his early days, relationships and struggle for survival — offers a compelling tale. A spinoff would allow fans to experience the story through a fresh perspective, answer lingering questions and add depth to the ultimate conclusion of the flagship series.

Harrold Perrineau in “From” Season 3 (MGM+)

Imagine a limited series centered entirely around a young Victor. Narrated by Scott McCord, the show could explore Victor’s early family life before he was trapped in the mysterious town. Exploring Victor’s past could humanize him further, offering fans insight into how a once-happy child turned into the haunted man introduced in the flagship series.

This type of storytelling — diving into the past to uncover truths and secrets — would offer an exciting narrative format similar to that of “House of the Dragon,” which serves as a good complement to HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Not only did “House of the Dragon” fill in essential story gaps, but it also made the narrative more approachable for viewers who found the grand scale of “Game of Thrones” intimidating.

A Victor spinoff could follow a similar approach, offering a more contained and character-focused story that would be easier for new viewers to jump into.

“From” has proven to be a massive success for MGM+, standing out as the network’s breakthrough hit. “From” ranked as the #2 series on Prime Video — where the first two seasons of the show are also streaming — following its Season 3 premiere, and it remained in the top 3-5 for several weeks, demonstrating its wide appeal beyond just its core fanbase. For a platform like MGM+, this kind of cultural impact is rare, making now the perfect time to capitalize on the momentum.

A strong example of leveraging success through spinoffs is AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which expanded from a genre show on a smaller network into a full cinematic universe with multiple successful spin-offs. Similarly, Starz built the “Power” universe, starting with the flagship show and growing into a franchise with series like “Power Book II: Ghost” and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”. MGM+ can adopt the same model with “From,” using its deep mythology and fan intrigue to develop spinoffs, such as a Victor-centered series.

While a Victor-focused spinoff would cater to the existing fanbase for “From,” it also has the potential to appeal to a broader audience beyond current fans. With three seasons already under its belt, “From” may seem intimidating to potential new viewers who fear they’ve missed too much to catch up. A Victor spinoff could serve as the perfect entry point into the franchise for newcomers. It would allow them to experience the mystery and horror of the “From” universe without the pressure of starting with the main series.

Those viewers could then become subscribers who go on to explore both the older and newer seasons of “From” on the MGM+ platform — or Prime Video, where select seasons of “From” are now streaming. Given the high demand and competition for viewers’ attention with streaming content, this spinoff series could be the ideal funnel for MGM+ to attract more subscribers while keeping existing fans engaged.

A “From” spinoff would not only enrich the core storyline but also offer enormous marketing potential for MGM+. A well-timed release alongside the “From” series finale could create anticipation and excitement, while cross-promotion with ongoing seasons would drive interest in both shows, building momentum as viewers immerse themselves in the larger universe. This spinoff could serve as an effective subscription magnet, attracting both existing fans and new subscribers interested in exploring “From.” By tying in marketing efforts and expanding the storyline, MGM+ could boost engagement and entice viewers to become long-term subscribers.

Considering the franchise potential and audience interest in the character, a spinoff focused on Victor feels like the most logical step for MGM+. It’s a rare opportunity to create a prequel that enhances the original storyline, answers some of the biggest mysteries, and keeps the excitement high for what’s to come. Victor’s story in “From” carries the weight of untold secrets, heartache and perhaps even the keys to understanding the town itself.

It’s time to give Victor the spotlight he deserves — the fans are ready, and the story is waiting to be told.

“From” Season 3 drops new episodes Fridays on MGM+.