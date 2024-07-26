‘From’ Season 3 Adds Samantha Brown and Robert Joy, Sets September Premiere | Video

Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) and Samantha Brown (“Y: The Last Man”) have joined the ensemble cast of MGM+ Sci-fi horror series “From” for it’s third season, the linear channel and streamer announced at Comic-Con on Friday. The series will return Sept. 22 on MGM+.

Series stars Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, and Executive Producers Jeff Pinkner and John Griffin, are on the ground in San Diego at the IMDboat and debuted the show’s new trailer. Check out the embed below.

MGM+ also released a new one-sheet for the third season.

In terms of the two new cast additions, Joy will play Henry, a curmudgeon to whom the years have not been kind, while Brown will play Acosta, a new-to-the-force police officer who is in over her head.

Created by John Griffin, the third installment of “From” will follow up on the season 2 finale cliffhanger, as “escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” per the official logline.

Hailing from MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV, EPs for the series include Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner, director Jack Bender, AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca, Lindsay Dunn and Midnight Radio’s Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg. Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer for Midnight Radio.

