‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is coming back for Season 3 — but with a big twist. The third season of the AMC original will be produced and set in Spain.

The news was announced on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con during a session for the show in Hall H. Series stars and executive producers Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride attended the panel in addition to cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, showrunner David Zabel and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero. Production for Season 3 will begin next month and will be based in Madrid. Extensive location shooting is also planned to take place in the Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions.

“France made Daryl and Carol’s story into an epic poem with what we found there. What’s to come in Spain may even surpass it — and we’re so damn happy to bring the audience more of the Terrific Two alongside new compelling characters, in a yet unseen, beautiful, horrific corner of their broken world,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe, said.

The third season of the AMC drama will track Carol (McBride) and Daryl (Reedus) as they continue their journey back home and to the people they love. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse,” a press release for the series reads.

The second season of “The Walking Dead” spin-off is set to premiere on Sept. 29. Subtitled “The Book of Carol,” the upcoming installment will follow Daryl helping Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) evade Pouvoir des Vivants in France while it also follows Carol searching for her longtime best friend.

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in ‘The Walking Dead Universe’ has been embraced by the fans,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”

Reedus added that he “couldn’t be more thrilled” to announce Season 3 and to continue to work with McBride. “Season 2 is some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can’t wait to keep the story going,” Reedus said.

“There’s still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming Season 2, and a

breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel’s storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain,” McBride added.