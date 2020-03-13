‘Frozen 2’ to Stream on Disney+ Beginning This Sunday, 3 Months Ahead of Schedule

The company decided to surprise “families with some fun and joy during this challenging period”

| March 13, 2020 @ 6:50 PM Last Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 6:57 PM
Frozen 2

Disney

Disney announced Friday that it has decided to make “Frozen 2” available on Disney+ this coming Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.

The movie will hit its streaming platform on March 15.

In announcing the move, new CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek said, “‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Also Read: Disney Could Lose $500 Million-Plus From Closure of Theme Parks

While the company did not say this was in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic, they did tout in their press release that the company was “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

While the film will release on March 15 for the U.S. audience, it will come to Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on March 17.

“Frozen 2” is directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, and Kirsten Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad all returned to the voice cast. The film’s newcomers are Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Segel, Martha Plimpton, Ciarán Hinds, Rachel Matthews and Alfred Molina.

