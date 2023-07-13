FTC To Investigate ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Over Consumer Harm

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI, the company behind popular chatbot ChatGPT. The goal of the investigation is to determine whether ChatGPT harmed consumers via its vast data collecting measures as well as its creation and circulation of false information, as initially reported by the Washington Post.

The FTC has sent OpenAI a 20-page document demanding records and details of how OpenAI keeps its language models in check. To note, language models are the technological framework underpinning ChatGPT.

An FTC representative declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…