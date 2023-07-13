We've Got Hollywood Covered
FTC To Investigate ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Over Consumer Harm

The Commission is examining whether the chatbot’s fake news and data collecting practices are negatively impacting the public, says the Washington Post

| July 13, 2023 @ 8:54 AM
Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law

Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI, the company behind popular chatbot ChatGPT. The goal of the investigation is to determine whether ChatGPT harmed consumers via its vast data collecting measures as well as its creation and circulation of false information, as initially reported by the Washington Post.

The FTC has sent OpenAI a 20-page document demanding records and details of how OpenAI keeps its language models in check. To note, language models are the technological framework underpinning ChatGPT.

An FTC representative declined TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…

