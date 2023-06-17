Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series, the action comedy “Fubar,” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, the streamer announced at their global Tudum event in Brazil on Saturday.

The action star, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who is forced to go back into the field for one last job and is forced to team up with his estranged daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), who is also an agent.

The series debuted with all eight-episodes. on May 25.

“Fubar” costars Jay Baruchel, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, and Andy Buckley.

Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive Producer. Executive Producers are Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Watch some bloopers from Season 1 below.