Fubo Shareholders Approve Hulu + Live TV Merger

Fubo shareholders have approved the company’s pending merger with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business during a special meeting held on Tuesday.

The results of the vote will be published in an 8-K that will be filed with

the Securities and Exchange Commission. The deal, which is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2025 or first quarter of 2026, remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The merger, which was first announced back in January, would see Disney own approximately 70% of Fubo. The latter’s existing management team, led by Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler, would operate the combined business.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available as separate offerings post-closing. Additionally, all of Fubo’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be automatically converted into Class A common stock upon closing, which will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUBO.

“We would like to thank Fubo shareholders for voting to approve our business combination with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business,” Gandler said in a statement. “The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, but today we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of a streaming marketplace that provides consumers with greater choice and flexibility.”

The combined company is expected to reach $6.4 billion in revenue and a profit of $90 million for full year 2025, per a preliminary proxy statement filed in July. Those figures are projected to grow to $8.24 billion and $540 million, respectively, by 2029.

When looking at Hulu + Live TV, the standalone business is expected to reach $4.6 billion in revenue and a profit of $118 million for full year 2025, with those figures projected to grow to $5.8 billion and $312 million, respectively, by 2029. In Disney’s third quarter of 2025, Hulu reported a total of 55.5 million subscribers including 51.2 million SVOD only and 4.3 million Hulu + Live TV subscribers.

Meanwhile, Fubo reported 1.356 million paid subscribers in North America segment and 349,000 paid subscribers in its Rest of World segment during its second quarter of 2025. Though the company declined to provide earnings guidance, the proxy filing projects that it will generate $1.72 billion in revenue and a $92 million loss for full year 2025. By 2029, Fubo expects to report revenue of $2.43 billion and a profit of $101 million.

Shares of Fubo have fallen 4% during Tuesday’s trading session.