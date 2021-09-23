‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Renewed for Season 7, Will Move to Thursday

Samantha Bea’s TBS late night show “Full Frontal” is getting a seventh season and new time slot. Starting in January, “Full Frontal” will air on Thursday nights.

“Full Frontal” is moving to a new night to make way for All Elite Wrestling’s ““AEW: Dynamite,” which is moving over from TNT to TBS next year and also airs on Wednesdays. Next month, TNT begins airing NHL hockey on Wednesday nights at 7 pm and 10 pm ET.

TBS also re-upped its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season,” said Bee. “Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”

“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” added Brett Weitz, General Manager TNT, TBS and truTV. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

Per TBS, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” brings a unique perspective on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the “boyfriend loophole,” and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Rwanda, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq.

Bee executive produces “Full Frontal” with Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.