The final episodes of “Fuller House” finally have a premiere date at Netflix.
Season 5, Part 2 will hit the streaming service on June 2, 2020, bringing a close to the second iteration of the multi-camera family comedy.
“Fuller House” first debuted in 2016 and served as a continuation of the 1980s comedy “Full House,” following Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber’s characters from the former “TGIF” sitcom. Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, John Brotherton, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Soni Bringas also star.
The series was set up much in the same as the original “Full House” with D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Cameron-Bure) as a widowed mother of three sons who lives with her sister Stephanie (Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Barber) in the familiar Tanner family home. The first half of the final season hit Netflix last fall.
“Fuller House” is produced by Miller-Boyett Prods. and Jeff Franklin Prods. in association with Warner Horizon Television.
