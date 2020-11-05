While Americans continued to wait for final votes to be counted in states like Pennsylvania and Nevada, there were at least memes and jokes to pass the time. By Thursday afternoon, it still wasn’t known whether incumbent Republican president Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden would hit 270 electoral votes and claim the White House, so the humor was really appreciated.

Celebrities got in on the action, with actresses Liz Jenkins and Viola Davis using music to show what the counting in Nevada might look like.

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

The only person I trust to count the remaining ballots. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/oMhEH7KEmp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 4, 2020

Members of the media were also involved. Katie Couric posted a meme that said, “With all this stress eating, I’ll be at 270 before either candidate will be.” The Washington Post’s Gene Park posted a video of a lazy, sleeping cat being startled awake Wednesday and joked it was how Nevada would respond if asked for totals.

By Thursday, not much had changed in Nevada and Park wrote that it was “very annoying this is still relevant.”

The Post’s Karen Tumulty reacted to Trump’s call to “stop the count” by imagining he was talking about a bathroom scale.

Here are a few other funny posts from the stressful past few days, mostly clowning Nevada.

everyone when nevada finally finishes counting their votes pic.twitter.com/ZyC4BUpLXZ — 𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖓 | VOTE era (@swishthecure) November 4, 2020

streets saying this the mf counting votes in nevada pic.twitter.com/5eKHnta2pq — Aiden®💈 (@IcyKemba) November 4, 2020

This is why Nevada is taking so long to count their votes🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MaPco3WZy8 — Edgarr🧔🏻✌🏼 (@Edgarr_H) November 5, 2020

republicans in pennsylvania: STOP THE COUNT republicans in arizona: COUNT THE VOTES nevada and georgia: pic.twitter.com/buqRGQqebK — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) November 5, 2020