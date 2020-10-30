In the first trailer for “Funny Boy,” which is directed by Deepa Mehta and is released by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, we explore the sexual awakening of a young boy in 1970s and ’80s Sri Lanka just as political tensions will bring the country to a boiling point.

“Funny Boy” is based on the Canadian novel by Shyam Selvadurai and spans across a decade as it follows Arjie (played by both Arush Nand and Brandon Ingram at different ages) as he comes of age in a society and family that don’t embrace differences outside of societal norms.

The film chronicles Arjie’s struggle to find balance and self-love despite the absence of empathy and understanding, and it’s all happening as the fight between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese rages on.

Also Read: Ava DuVernay Anthology Series 'Cherish the Day' Renewed for Season 2 by OWN

Mehta’s film on Thursday was announced as Canada’s official selection for the Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Oscars, joining an already crowded race of films from across the world. In fact, this is Mehta’s second film that will represent Canada at the Oscars, as one of his films from 2007, “Water,” the third feature in Mehta’s Elements trilogy, was nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

DuVernay’s ARRAY will release “Funny Boy” through Netflix beginning Thursday, Dec. 10 (in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand), and the film will also play theatrically in select cities.

Check out the first trailer for “Funny Boy” here and above.