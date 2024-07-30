‘Futurama’ Season 12 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Futurama” came back for Season 12, which means we do want to live on this planet again. The animated sci-fi series set in the 31st century from the mind of Matt Groening debuted the first episode of the new season on Monday, with nine more on the way.

When and where can you catch the new adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth, Zoidberg and the other employees of the intergalactic delivery service Planet Express?

Here’s what you need to know about the new season of the cult favorite, which was revived — yet again — at Hulu last year.

When did “Futurama” Season 12 Premiere?

The first episode of “Futurama” Season 12 premiered Monday, July 29, on Hulu. New episodes air Mondays on Hulu.

How many episodes are in “Futurama” Season 12?

There are 10 episodes. The names and premiere dates have only been announced for the first six episodes.

Are new episodes of “Futurama” Season 12 released weekly or all at once?

The episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

Here’s the partial “Futurama” Season 12 release schedule:

• Episode 1 —”The One Amigo,” July 29

• Episode 2 — “Quids Game,” Aug. 5

• Episode 3 — “The Temp,” Aug. 12

• Episode 4 —“Beauty and the Bug,” Aug. 19

• Episode 5 — “One Is Silicon and the Other Gold,” Aug. 26,

• Episode 6 — “Attack of the Clothes,” Sept. 2

Hulu will reveal the release schedule for episodes 7-10 at a later date.

What is “Futurama” Season 12 about?

This season, Bender becomes a hit NFT model and connects with his ancestral robot village, a temp takes over Fry’s life, Leela is jealous of a chatbot and the group learns the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee.

Who is in “Futurama”?

The original voice cast — John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman — are all back, happily.