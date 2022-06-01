FX has ordered a pilot for “English Teacher” — a new comedy about a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas — starring, written and executive produced by “Will & Grace” actor Brian Jordan Alvarez. Paul Simms will also executive produce.

Alvarez will portray Evan, a teacher who is trying to meet both the demands of his students and their parents in an ever-changing world. While not billed as a workplace comedy, “English Teacher” will also follow the lives of his fellow colleagues.

Alvarez — whose credits include “Jane the Virgin” and “Special” — is the creator of the YouTube miniseries “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo,” starring himself as the title character alongside castmates Stephanie Koenig and Jon Ebeling. He’ll next be in the horror sci-fi film “Megan,” from producer-writer James Wan, and starring Allison Williams. Alvarez is also in pre-production for the romance movie “Boys Who Like Books,” which he is co-writing and starring in alongside Koenig. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

A prolific producer, Simms has racked up 10 Emmy nominations for his work on shows like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” He also co-executive produced Lena Dunham’s “Girls” and the musical comedy series “Flight of the Conchords.” Simms is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.