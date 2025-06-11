FX Publicity Chief John Solberg to Step Down After 28 Years

John Solberg, FX’s longtime executive vice president of publicity, will step down when his contract expires in January, TheWrap has learned.

“Working at FX these past 28+ years has been a magical experience,” Solberg wrote in an email to FX staff obtained by TheWrap. “I have had THE best job of its kind anyone could ever have. This place is special — the best people, the best culture and best shows. For me, FX has no equal.

“We are only as good as our shows. I’ve been blessed to work on some of the most acclaimed, groundbreaking and culture-defining shows in TV history. I was given the opportunity to be an evangelist for so many gifted producers, writers, actors, directors and artisans, in many cases gaining friends for life along the way. It’s been an honor working for them,” he added.

The publicity head also thanked the bosses he’s had throughout his career — Ellen Cooper, Mark Sonnenberg, Peter Liguori and current FX head John Landgraf. Solberg called Landgraf, whom he’s worked for the past 21 years, “one of a kind” and a leader who “demands more from himself than anyone in the organization.” Solberg also thanked his FX team, the journalists and critics he’s worked with over the years, FX original programming presidents Nick Grad and Gina Balian, EVP of marketing Stephanie Gibbons, his colleagues at Disney and his family.

In the world of television, there are few publicity heads better known or more well-respected than Solberg. The FX executive has been a longtime presence during the biannual Television Critics Association tour for more than two decades. He was instrumental in the network’s transition into premium cable programming, including the launch of Emmy-winning series “The Shield” starring Michael Chiklis. Last year, FX ended Emmys night with 36 wins, the most of any network, with strong showings from hits “Shōgun” and “The Bear.”

“Since FX launched our original programming brand two and a half decades ago, our creative partners and shows could not have had a better advocate than John Solberg,” John Landgraf, chairman of FX, said in a statement to press. “Much of how FX relates to the press is founded in John’s honesty, his genuine passion for stories and those who tell them and his profound respect for journalism as a profession. After 21 years of working together, I will miss John’s day-to-day presence at FX very much — but he will always be a dear friend.”