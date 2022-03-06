G/O Media, WGA East Agree to New Contract After 5-Day Strike

Writers Guild of America East announced on Sunday that G/O Media and the bargaining committee for the Gizmodo Media Group Union have reached a tentative deal, pending approval by the WGA East Council and a ratification vote from union members.



The deal came less than a week after writers from all of G/O Media’s sites — including Gizmodo, Jezebel, and Kotaku — announced the first ever open-ended strike ever for a digital media outlet and began picketing outside the company’s offices in New York.



As part of the contract, G/O Media agreed to several of the union’s demands, including increases in salary minimums to at least $62,000/year (up from $55,000), 15 weeks of parental leave and 12 weeks of severance pay, as well as the addition of trans-inclusive healthcare coverage and 3% annual increases for Unit members.

The union also won guarantees from G/O Media preventing remote staffers from being forced to relocate to cities with staff offices. The guarantee comes two months after the seven members of the editorial staff of The A/V Club, sister site of The Onion, quit en masse after being required by G/O Media to relocate from Chicago to Los Angeles without providing a pay increase to compensate for moving expenses.



“After four days of picketing in the first open-ended strike in digital media, management has acknowledged the strength and demands of our members,” said WGA East and GMG Union in a statement. “We want to thank all of our supporters and those who gave to our GoFundMe. Your donations have ensured that none of our staffers and regular contractors had to lose a paycheck to fight for a fair contract. We have been made stronger by all of you.”