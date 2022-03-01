Jezebel, Gizmodo, The Root and Other G/O Media Writers Go on Strike

Roughly 100 writers and content producers at Jezebel, Gizmodo and other G/O Media websites went on strike Tuesday after the Gizmodo Media Group Union’s contract expired at midnight.

The newsroom workers for six sites, including The Root, Lifehacker, Kotaku, and Jalopnik, plan to picket outside G/O Media’s offices in New York City on Tuesday after talks broke down between the company and the Writers Guild of America East.

The union has been in negotiations for a month seeking to maintain its cap on health care costs and add WPATH-compliant Trans-inclusive health coverage, maintain parental leave, and secure guaranteed minimum wage increases.

A rep for G/O Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In 2015, this union broke new ground when it organized the first digital media union,” the organization said in a statement. “Now, GMG Union will break ground yet again: We are the first digital media shop to go on an open-ended strike for a fair contract.”

The decision to strike followed a unanimous vote by 93% of union members, who said in a statement that they are “fighting for a say in our benefits, WPATH-compliant healthcare offerings, remote work, and equitable salary minimums to match unprecedented financial times.”

The union represents reporters, editors, artists, podcasters, social media specialists and videographers.