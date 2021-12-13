Peacock will venture into the very modern-day era of true crime Friday with the launch of a documentary about the disappearance and murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, a story that the nation followed closely on social media throughout the fall, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service said Monday.

Per Peacock’s description for the doc, “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media” “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion” to the events that began when Petito embarked on a cross-country roadtrip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in June.

“With so many questions still unanswered about the missing-person-turned-homicide case, ‘The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media’ examines Gabby’s life through the curated lens she created and immerses the viewer in the world of social media sleuthing that was crucial to the case. The film gives a fresh take on the case that captivated millions with insight and reflections from her parents along the way.”

The synopsis for “The Murder of Gabby Petito” continues: “The film also includes interviews with the journalists that covered the story from the very beginning as well as social media users who crowdsourced their time and uncovered new information and clues to help law enforcement. From the TikToker who debunked false theories in the search, to the YouTubers who realized they had filmed Gabby and Brian’s van purely by coincidence, the film leaves no stone unturned.”

The special, which is produced by ITN Productions, will feature Petito’s parents in their first documentary interview, reflecting “on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before.”

Watch the trailer for “The Murder of Gabby Petito” via the video above, in which Gabby’s parents are seen speaking about their late daughter and what they think ultimately led to her tragic death and what life has been like without her.

“The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media” launches Friday on Peacock.