Gabriel Byrne Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Gabriel Byrne, the Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning “In Treatment” star, is the latest addition to the “John Wick” spinoff film “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas.

Production on the film is currently underway, with Len Wiseman directing from a screenplay penned by Shay Hatten (“John Wick: Chapter 4”). Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski are producing, while Lionsgate’s Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project.

“For decades, Gabriel’s mysterious and enigmatic presence has enriched dozens of films,” Iwanyk said in a statement. “You can never quite be sure what he’s thinking, and that’s perfect for this world.”

Previously announced ensemble members include Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus.

Byrne will next be seen playing literary giant Samuel Beckett in the biopic “Dance First,” for “The Theory of Everything” director James Marsh. He can also be seen as Enzo Ferrari in Grindstone’s “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.” Other credits include Epix’s “War of the Worlds,” Western flick “Murder at Yellowstone City,” Ari Aster’s “Hereditary,” Sky Atlantic’s limited crime series “ZeroZeroZero” for Amazon Studios and 2014’s “Vampire Academy.” A veteran actor of more than four decades, he’s also been in “The Usual Suspects,” “Enemy of the State,” “Little Women” (1994), “A Simple Twist of Fate,” “Dead Man,” “Stigmata” and “The Man in the Iron Mask.” He is best known for starring in the first three seasons of HBO’s “In Treatment,” for which he was twice Emmy nominated and which was rebooted for a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba. Byrne is represented by The Agency and Paradigm.