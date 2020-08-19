Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman who survived being shot in the head in an attempted assassination, made an impassioned call for gun control and for citizens to vote during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

“I’ve known the darkest of days — days of pain and uncertain recovery. But confronted by despair, I’ve summoned hope. Confronted by paralysis and aphasia, I responded with grit and determination. I put one foot in front of the other. I found one word and then I found another. My recovery is a daily fight. But fighting makes me stronger. Words once came easily; today, I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice,” Giffords said on Wednesday night at the virtual convention, appearing after a video reel featuring the testimonies of other victims of gun violence.

“America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words,” Giffords continued. “We are at a crossroads. We can let the shooting continue, or we can act. We can protect our families, our future. We can vote. We can be on the right side of history.”