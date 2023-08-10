Gal Gadot found herself emotional when she saw the opening sequence of “Wonder Woman 1984” because she felt transported into the younger version of Princess Diana, who competes with older women in an Amazonian trial of strength and skill.

The action star, whose latest film “Heart of Stone” lands on Netflix Aug. 11, recalled the scene in a Thursday appearance on the 21st season finale of “Hot Ones” with Sean Evans, presumably filmed before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“When I was watching the second ‘Wonder Woman’ and it starts with this sequence of young Wonder Women fighting, I got so emotional,” Gadot said. “It was like me seeing, me being an 8-year-old girl watching an amazing girl doing amazing things that was emotionally effective on me.”

Gadot was appearing on “Hot Ones” to promote “Heart of Stone,” which she has emphasized is an action film from a female perspective. Evans asked her about how the physicality of Rachel Stone compared to the stunts she performed for other roles like in the “Fast and Furious” franchise as well as “Wonder Woman.”

“From one movie to the next, the bar just keeps on going up and up and up. Every time I feel like ‘OK, this was the most, I’m never gonna be able to… [do more than this],’” Gadot said. “Then the next movie comes along and the action is even more crazy. At the same time, I didn’t want this to be another ‘Wonder Woman’ film.”

“The whole idea was to create a film that would be grounded and the action would be raw and dynamic and when she gets the hit, you feel the pain with her,” she added. “So it’s a lot different and we had to work out and train and prep for months before even filming this film. And it was awesome. It was great.”

Watch the full “Hot Ones” video, in which Gadot spits eight times after eating the eighth wing, at the top of this post.