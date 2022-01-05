“Wonder Woman” headliner Gal Gadot has acknowledged that her celeb-studded cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” from 2020 was done in “poor taste.”

In a new interview with InStyle, Gadot says, “It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.

First released on Gadot’s social media accounts in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, the actress initially said “Hey guys, Day 6 in self-quarantine, and I gotta say the past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, we’re all in this together.”

Gadot then said she was inspired by the viral video of an Italian man playing the John Lennon song “Imagine” on a trumpet from his balcony during the country’s extremely strict lockdown. Gadot said “there was something so powerful and pure about this video,” and then began singing the song’s first verse.

After just a few words, the video cut to Kristen Wiig singing the next part, followed by a ton of stars, among them: Jamie Dornan, then Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr., Sia, Jimmy Fallon, Pedro Pascal, Will Ferrel, Annie Mumolo, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Norah Jones, and even the original live-action Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

Watch the video below.