“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot expands on previous reports of director Joss Whedon’s alleged abusive behavior on the set of “Justice League,” saying in a new interview, “he threatened my career.”



The new remarks came in a sit-down with Israeli news station N12, where she was asked about a statement she gave in April confirming that she “had issues” with Whedon when he was brought on to complete filming of “Justice League” in 2017 after original director Zack Snyder left the production following the death of his daughter.



“I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He threatened my career and said that if I do something he will make sure my career is miserable and I took care of it on the spot,” Gadot said.

Along with Fisher and Gadot, “Buffy and the Vampire Slayer” alum Charisma Carpenter has come out with allegations of “harassment” and misconduct against Whedon during shooting of the hit ’90s TV show, as well as accusing him of firing her from the spinoff show “Angel” because of her pregnancy.



Carpenter’s accusations were met with support from co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson, with Trachtenberg saying that Whedon’s interactions with her when she was a teenage actress were “not appropriate” and Benson saying that “‘Buffy’ was a toxic environment and it starts at the top.”





Accusations made by Ray Fisher — who plays Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe — of “gross, abusive, unprofessional” conduct by Whedon have led to a lengthy feud with Warner Bros. over its handling of an internal investigation into the alleged abuse, with Fisher extending his accusations towards current and former top executives at Warner and DC Films. Gadot has not done the same, saying in her initial statement that Warner Bros. handled her issues with Whedon “in a timely manner.”



Gadot took part in reshoots directed by Snyder for his own extended version of “Justice League” released on HBO Max earlier this year. She also has recently starred in “Wonder Woman 1984” and is set to appear in a third “Wonder Woman” with writer-director Patty Jenkins returning for the next installment.



