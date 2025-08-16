Gal Gadot Says She Left ‘Entourage’ Set Because Someone Behaved Inappropriately, ‘Hated’ the Experience

Gal Gadot appeared on one episode of “Entourage” during the show’s first season — and she doesn’t look back on the experience fondly. While speaking to a group of amateur reporters this week, Gadot said she “hated” being on the show.

“What I hated and didn’t enjoy at all was being on ‘Entourage,’ an American series,” she explained. “Someone there behaved inappropriately, it got to the point where I left the set and stopped working with them.”

She did not elaborate on the experience, or about whom she was talking specifically. Gadot was later asked about her own acting skills, which she described as “OK.” As she put it, “If you cast me, you cast me well. My greatest strength is that I’m not afraid to work and I don’t let things stop me.”

Though her role in the series was short-lived, director Doug Ellin told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that it was apparent Gadot would have a successful career.

“I remember when Gal came in, it was a small little role but everyone said, ‘This girl is gonna be something big,’ so it is cool to see,” he said.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gadot admitted navigating the controversies that surrounded the release of “Snow White” this year was challenging. Her costar Rachel Zegler came under fire in 2024 after posting the words “and always remember, free palestine” on X after thanking her fans for their support for the “Snow White” trailer. Gadot served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from 2004-2009.

Though both Gadot and Zegler put their best foot forward ahead of the film’s release, the movie’s box office performance was impacted.

“You can always explain and try to give people in the world a context about what’s happening [in Israel] and what the reality is here, but in the end people decide for themselves,” Gadot said. “I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn’t do well at the box office.”