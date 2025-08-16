Gal Gadot Says Hollywood ‘Pressure’ to Speak Against Israel Affected ‘Snow White’ Box Office | Video

Gal Gadot was certain the live-action remake of “Snow White” was “going to be a huge success,” she told a group of interviewers in Israel in a wide-ranging interview published this week.

But then the events of October 7, 2023, took place, and “what’s happening in all kinds of industries and also in Hollywood, is that there’s a lot of pressure on celebrities to bring up things against Israel,” she added.

Gadot was asked about the movie — described as a “huge flop” by the interviewers — as she participated in an interview with amateur journalists who are on the autism spectrum. She also shared that working with Rachel Zegler was “fun” and that the pair shared a lot of laughter during their time together.

Gal Gadot gave a big interview tonite on Israeli TV, on the pressure in Hollywood to speak out against Israel pic.twitter.com/fBNuLAmeFt — Betar Worldwide (@Betar_USA) August 16, 2025

Zegler came under fire in 2024 after posting the words “and always remember, free palestine” on X after thanking her fans for their support for the “Snow White” trailer. Gadot served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from 2004-2009.

Despite Zegler and Gadot’s best efforts, the controversy impacted the film’s box office performance.

“You can always explain and try to give people in the world a context about what’s happening [in Israel] and what the reality is here, but in the end people decide for themselves,” Gadot also said. “I was disappointed that the movie was greatly affected by that and didn’t do well at the box office.”

“Snow White” was also banned in Lebanon after its release.