Gal Gadot Shares Rare Footage of Her First Screen Test as Wonder Woman Opposite Ben Affleck

Gal Gadot shared the camera test that landed her the breakout role of Wonder Woman, which she described as a “life-changing ride.”

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, where she shared with fans that it was the 12-year anniversary of her Wonder Woman casting. And so, she felt inspired to share her screen test with Ben Affleck for 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” where she made her debut as the iconic DC superhero.

“Twelve years ago today, I was cast as Wonder Woman,” she wrote alongside the footage. “What a wild, life-changing ride with a character I love so much. I thought it would be fun to share my camera test with Ben — I watched it last night for the first time.”

In the clip, Gadot, dressed in an all-white business suit, is confronted by Affleck’s Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) as she emerges from a taxi cab.

“Bruce, I believe I told you that if you ever try to contact or see me again, I’d kill you,” Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman says.

After exchanging their cheeky greetings, Bruce warns Diana that DC supervillain Lex Luthor has taken an interest in her, cautioning her to be on the lookout for trouble.

However, Diana shuts down Bruce’s concern, noting she’s well aware of Lex’s looming interest and defends that she isn’t the one in trouble — he is. The scene ends with Gadot sauntering away and Affleck turning to the camera and giving a knowing look, seemingly in support of her camera test.

The rest, as they say, was history, as Gadot ended up nabbing the part of the lasso-wielding warrior, skyrocketing her to international fame. Gadot reprised the role in several DC movies, including 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League,” 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984” and 2023’s “The Flash.”

Gadot signed off her tribute by thanking director Zack Snyder “for sharing this with me and for casting me as Diana Prince.”

Gal Gadot shared her screen test with Ben Affleck for Batman v Superman:



"Twelve years ago today, I was cast as Wonder Woman. What a wild, life-changing ride with a character I love so much. I thought it would be fun to share my camera test with Ben — I watched it last night for… pic.twitter.com/m6YqCVsWew — Zack Snyder Film (@ZackSnyderFilm) December 4, 2025

Watch Gadot’s screen test above.