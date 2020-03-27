‘Game of Thrones': Dog Who Played Bran’s Direwolf in the Pilot Dies

One of the dogs who appeared on “Game of Thrones” as the Stark children’s direwolves has died, his owner announced on social media.
“Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning,” the dog’s owners wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. “It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin lead a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odins [sic] passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories to tell than some people would.”
Odin appeared in the first episode of the HBO fantasy series as a puppy, playing one of the six direwolf cubs taken in by the Stark family. Odin played the youngest version of Summer, the direwolf who belonged to Bran Stark.
According to Odin’s family, his death came after a battle with cancer.
“It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing,” they wrote. “He was met with further illness as the week continued and the vets did everything they could to keep him going but he passed away in his sleep.”
From Wags to Riches: 10 of TV's Most Famous Dogs (Photos)
Gidget, the 12-pound chihuahua known for the ubiquitous catchphrase, "Yo quiero Taco Bell!" was propelled to stardom after landing the lucrative fast-food campaign in the late '90s. She also starred as Bruiser's mom in 2003's "Legally Blonde 2" alongside Reese Witherspoon.
1999 Taco Bell Commercial/Video Archeology
Even though Sadie isn't exactly a TV star, Oprah Winfrey's cocker spaniel has been mentioned so many times on her show, she's almost as famous as her gazillionaire owner. In 2009, Dogtime.com reported that Oprah set aside $30 million for her five dogs, including Sadie.
Instagram
Flame Jr., also known as Rin Tin Tin IV, starred in the TV hit ABC show "The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" from 1954-59. The famed dog was responsible for increasing the popularity of German shepherds as family pets and was nominated for the American Humane Association's PATSY Award for animal performers.
"Adventures of Rin Tin Tin" Season 1 Episode 12
Cookie Frankel, "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel's dog, has more than 25,000 followers on Twitter. The Lhasa apso gets regular massages and is constantly fed antioxidant-rich carrots. "Everyday is a spa day for her," Bethenny has said.
Instagram
"Million Dollar Listing" star Fredrik Eklund insists his miniature dachshund, Fritzy, needs a big living room to play in. But Eklund is realistic, insisting he would never spend more than $2 million on his dog's digs. Moderation is key, people.
Instagram
Giggy, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump's Pomeranian, is perhaps one of TV's most pampered pups, with his own personal chef and Twitter account. He has become such a fan favorite that he now makes his own red carpet appearances, rich owner in tow.
Getty Images
Pal, the original Lassie, made $4,000 a week in 1954 or $51,000 in today's world. Lassie has since been played by 10 generations of Pal's descendants.
Rex Features
Moose, the Jack Russell terrier who played Eddie on "Frasier," earned a cool $10,000 per episode. In total, Eddie earned $3.2 million in his 11-year run. He also received more fan mail than any of his costars! Fun fact: Eddie's biological son, Enzo, took over the role after his dad retired.
Getty Images
Brigitte, a 5-year-old French bulldog "actress," best known for her role as Stella on ABC's hit comedy "Modern Family," won Best Dog in a Television Series at the inaugural Golden Collar Awards in 2012. Yes, that's a thing.
The American Human Association
On the last seven seasons of “Modern Family,” Beatrice replaced Brigitte as the beloved bulldog Stella owned by Ed O'Neill's Jay Pritchard. Beatrice died in March 2020 -- just weeks after production wrapped on the long-running sitcom's series finale.