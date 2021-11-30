‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ Sets Steve Conrad as Writer

“Patriot” creator Steve Conrad has been set as the writer of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” TheWrap has learned.

Conrad, who is also known for his work on Epix’s “Perpetual Grace, LTD,” would pen the script for the potential series and also executive produce the project.

“The Tales of Dunk and Egg,” which has been in the development stage at the pay-TV channel since January, is based on George R. R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” prequel novellas “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” which are set 90 years before the events of the author’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. The stories follow Ser Duncan (a.k.a. Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

The “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series consists of three novellas, including “The Hedge Knight” (published in 1998), “The Sworn Sword” (released in 2003) and “The Mystery Knight” (published in 2010). In 2015, the stories were published as a collection, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

HBO declined to comment Conrad’s addition as writer and representatives for Conrad did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request.

If the “Dunk and Egg” prequel were ordered to series at HBO, it would mark the second “GoT” spinoff to get the green light, the first being the upcoming series “House of the Dragon,” which focuses on the Targaryen family.

Previously, HBO had multiple “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in the works before the original show came to an end, and it appeared one led by Naomi Watts might be ordered to series, after being the only one to produce a pilot. However, the premium cable channel ultimately passed on that show and soon after announced “House of the Dragon” was a go.

Currently, “House of the Dragon” is set to premiere some time next year and HBO is said to be listening to pitches for other “GoT” spinoffs.