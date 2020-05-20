‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa to Star in Vampire Buddy Film ‘Good Bad & Undead’

Dark fantasy follows Van Helsing as he forms an unlikely partnership with a pacifistic vampire

| May 20, 2020 @ 1:06 PM Last Updated: May 20, 2020 @ 1:33 PM

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa never shared the screen on “Game of Thrones,” but the two will star together in Legendary’s upcoming dark fantasy film “Good Bad & Undead,” individuals with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The film will be directed by Max Barbakow in his follow-up to “Palm Springs,” a film that set a new Sundance bidding record in January when it was purchased for $22 million and 69 cents. “Good Bad & Undead” stars Dinklage as famed vampire hunter Van Helsing as he forms an unlikely partnership with a vampire played by Momoa who has vowed to never kill again. In a con job reminiscent of “Dragonheart,” the two travel from town to town staging vampire attacks and splitting the riches when Helsing is hired to “slay” the vampire. It works well…until the vampire draws a massive bounty that sends countless hunters after both men. The film is based off an idea by Mark Swift & Damian Shannon, writers of “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Also Read: 'Games of Thrones' Actor Crushes World Record by Deadlifting a Half-Ton (Video)

Dinklage, who won four Emmys for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones,” is also signed on to star in the Netflix comedy “Last Sons of America,” Momoa, who appeared in the first season of “GoT” as Khal Drogo, starred in the $1 billion-plus box office hit “Aquaman” and will return as the DC superhero in a sequel set for release in 2022. He will also appear in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of “Dune” and is signed on to appear in an untitled project with Will Ferrell.

Dinklage is repped by CAA, Momoa is repped by WME, and Barbakow is repped by UTA. The deal was first reported by Deadline.

43 Most Shocking TV Character Deaths of 2019, From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Stranger Things' (Photos)

  • TV character deaths 2019_RW
  • Veronica Mars Hulu
  • Selina Meyer Veep HBO
  • lex luthor supergirl The CW
  • Netflix
  • Alexei Stranger Things Netflix
  • Riverdale season 4 trailer luke perry The CW
  • USA Network
  • Netflix
  • Dorothy_Walker Netflix
  • American Gods Season 2 2019 Starz
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • CBS
  • Judd Crawford Watchmen HBO
  • Power Season 6 2019 Starz
  • The Good Place - Season 4 NBC
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Thatcher greys anatomy ABC
  • Syfy
  • CBS
  • Pose FX
  • Jack Death Supernatural The CW
  • mayans-mc-riz-1193992-1280x0 FX
  • ABC
  • Night King dead battle of winterfell HBO
  • Game of Thrones HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Jaime and Cersei HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Clegane Bowl The Hound the Mountain HBO
  • HBO
  • Carice Van Houten Game of Thrones HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Varys writing letters HBO
  • HBO Game of Thrones Episode 4 Missandei the Mountain why she said dracarys HBO
  • HBO
  • Eddison Tollett game of thrones deaths HBO
  • game of thrones lyanna mormont HBO
  • beric dondarrion game of thrones HBO
  • game of thrones characters ranked qyburn anton lesser HBO
  • Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Euron HBO
  • Rhaegal game of thrones HBO
  • Tara Chambler Walking Dead AMC
  • Enid The Walking Dead AMC
  • Henry the walking dead AMC
  • AMC
1 of 44

OK, *most* are “Game of Thrones”

If there was one thing 2019 taught us, it's that "shocking" is a truly relative term -- and we're not even talking about real-life instances here. Yes, it's pretty hard to blow anyone's mind these days, including that of TV viewers, making truly gasp-worthy small-screen character deaths few and far between. But that didn't stop several showrunners from doing their worst -- er, best, to totally kill you with these on-screen passings. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see the 43 most shocking TV character deaths of 2019. Obviously, spoilers ahead. And yes, most of these are "Game of Thrones" characters.

Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE