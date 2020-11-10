Game Show Network Sets ‘Jeopardy’ Marathon to Honor Alex Trebek

Game Show Network is set to air a six-hour “Jeopardy!” marathon this weekend in honor of the show’s late host Alex Trebek.

Airing on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET, the marathon will also feature “words of tribute” from network talent.

Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80, following a long and public battle with pancreatic cancer, sparking an outpouring of love from fans of the show, past contestants and colleagues. The legendary game show host was widely remembered across social media on Sunday as one of the greatest TV hosts of all time.

Trebek served as host of the syndicated trivia game show since its revival in 1984, a total of 34 seasons. He earned seven Daytime Emmy Awards for his work, as well as a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2011.

Following his stage four cancer diagnosis in 2019, Trebek repeatedly expressed a desire to keep hosting the show as long as he was able. His final day in the studio was Oct. 29 — less than two weeks before his death — with his final turn as host set to run in syndication on Christmas Day.