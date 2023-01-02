Gangsta Boo, a member of Three 6 Mafia Rapper who won an Oscar for the original song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” was found dead at a Memphis home on New Year’s Day, Bandmate DJ Paul confirmed to People on Monday.

According to Memphis’ Fox affiliate WHBQ, Boo, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. on Jan. 1. No cause of death has been released.

Missy Elliott tweeted a photo of the late rapper with the caption, “Rest Peacefully,” while Drake posted a picture of her in an Instagram Story and wrote, “Rest in heaven, Gangsta Boo,” WHBQ reported.

Koca Moscato, daughter of former Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black wrote on Instagram, “RIP to my auntie Gangsta Boo. This was the worst news I could’ve woke up to. She really had us calling her unk cause it was cooler. She was the coolest.”

Fellow Memphis-based rapper GloRilla wrote on Instagram, “Queen of Memphis FOREVER.”

Boo began rapping at age 14 and joined local hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia at age 15. They went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from Craig Brewer’s “Hustle & Flow.” It was the second rap song to win the category after Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Lil Jon commented on DJ Paul’s IG post, “Man, we was just together 3 weeks ago. Rest well, Queen.” Rappers Duke Deuce and 2 Chainz also left messages of condolence.

Gangsta Boo guested on tracks with artists including Eminem, OutKast, Lil Wayne, and had a successful solo career: Her debut solo album, “Enquiring Minds, hit no. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart in 1998.