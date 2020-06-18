Garrett Hedlund and Brady Jandreau to Star in Iraq War Drama ‘Outside the Wire’

Garrett Hedlund and “The Rider” star Brady Jandreau are set to star in an Iraq War drama from writer and director Paxton Winters called “Outside the Wire,” the film’s production company Reagent Media announced Thursday.

Zahraa Ghandour is also attached to star in the film that will be presented to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market. The film is the second script from Winters and was chosen as part of the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriter’s Lab.

The story for “Outside the Wire” follows an American soldier and an Iraqi insurgent who find themselves dependent on each other for their survival, as they are thrust together on a road trip through the perils of the new Iraq. What starts as a journey of hate, will force the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination.

Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea of Reagent Media will produce, with Rick Rosenthal and Cherien Dabis serving as executive producers. Film Constellation is handling international sales rights with UTA Independent handling North American.

“I’m thrilled to be getting our Pacified family back together so soon and for the opportunity to work with the wildly talented and visceral Garrett Hedlund, magnetic Zahraa Ghandour and soulful Brady Jandreau,” Winters said in a statement.

“It is such a privilege to be able to work once again with Paxton Winters and DOP Laura Merians. Our work together on Pacified helped elevate an important story and bring a voice to an unheard community and we are incredibly proud to continue this effort with Outside the Wire. With the star-studded cast and incredible behind-the-scenes talent, we could not be more excited to bring this story to the big screen,” Reagent Media’s Linhares and Tellechea said in a statement.

Hedlund most recently starred in Netflix’s “Triple Frontier” alongside Ben Affleck, and he’ll next be seen in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

For Jandreau, “Outside the Wire” is just his second film after making his debut in Chloé Zhao’s 2017 film “The Rider” from Sony Pictures Classics.

Ghandour’s previous credits include the thrillers “Baghdad in My Shadow” and “The Journey” and the Channel 4 Television Corporation show “Baghdad Central” with Corey Stoll.

Winters most recently wrote and directed “Pacified” (“Pacificado”), which was developed closely with community members from ‘Morro dos Prazeres,’ a favela in Rio, Brazil where he’s resided for 8 years. The film garnered three jury prizes at San Sebastian, and was accepted into the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. 20th Century Studios is distributing the film outside of North America with UTA Independent handling domestic sales which are currently underway.

Winters’ first documentary, “Silk Road ala Turka,” was made while traveling 18 months by camel caravan through China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. His feature film debut, “Crude,” about two opportunistic American backpackers who stage their own kidnapping, won the Best Feature Narrative award at the Los Angeles International Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize at the Seattle International Film Festival. Paxton directed the final season of the hit Turkish crime drama series, “Alacakaranlik (Twilight).”

Hedlund is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Jandreau is represented by Anonymous Content. Ghandour is represented by Hannah Hodgkinson and Sandy Erickson. Winters is represented by UTA.