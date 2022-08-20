Gary Busey is facing four charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact, for alleged incidents that took place during New Jersey’s Monster Mania Convention the weekend of Aug. 12.

In a press release, the Cherry Hill Police Dept. said authorities responded to a report of a sex offense during the Doubletree Hotel event.

Following an investigation, the 78-year-old actor was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact; one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree; and one count of harassment, disorderly persons offense. No further details were provided about the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Monster Mania is a convention for fans of horror films and memorabilia that takes place semi-annually in Hunt Valley, Maryland and Oaks, Pennsylvania in addition to Cherry Hill. According to its Facebook page, Busey appeared as part of the “Alien/Aliens” lineup for his work on “Predator 2.” “Point Break,” “Buddy Holly and Silver Bullet” are also listed as his notable credits.

Ralph Macchio, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, Lee Waddell, Veronica Cartwright and Tom Skerritt are among the celebrity guests who attended the Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 convention.

TheWrap has reached out to Busey’s representatives and Monster Mania Convention for comment. A spokesperson for the Camden County prosecutor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.