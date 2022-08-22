We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Gary Busey Disputes Groping Allegations From Fan Event: ‘Nothing Happened’

”The Buddy Holly Story“ actor faces charges in New Jersey of criminal sexual contact and harassment

| August 22, 2022 @ 5:15 PM
Garey Busey

Gary Busey in 2016 (Getty Images)

Gary Busey on Monday denied that he had acted inappropriately at the Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey over the weekend of Aug. 12, saying the accusations of groping were “all false.”

While pumping gas in Malibu, California, a TMZ cameraman asked Busey for his side of the story. The 78-year-old actor said “nothing happened,” and that the entire interaction with a woman who claimed he tried to unhook her bra and another who said he grabbed her butt lasted “less than 10 seconds.”

“[They] made up the story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not… It was all false,” he said. He added that he has eyewitnesses who can back up his version of events.

Plácido Domingo Linked to Sex Trafficking Ring in Argentina, Prosecutors Say
Also Read:
Plácido Domingo Linked to Sex Trafficking Ring in Argentina, Prosecutors Say

Another attendee at the Monster-Mania convention, which celebrates horror movie and memorabilia, has also accused the actor of groping his daughter’s butt, according to TMZ.

In a press release, the Cherry Hill Police Department said authorities responded to a report of a sex offense during the Doubletree Hotel event.

Following an investigation, the actor was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact; one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree; and one count of harassment, disorderly persons offense.

Officials for the convention wrote in a Facebook post, “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.”

Busey was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event, according to he Associated Press. He is currently set to be arraigned August 31.

Gary Busey Arrested on Criminal Sexual Contact Charges in New Jersey
Also Read:
Gary Busey Arrested on Criminal Sexual Contact Charges in New Jersey

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP