Gary Busey on Monday denied that he had acted inappropriately at the Monster-Mania convention in New Jersey over the weekend of Aug. 12, saying the accusations of groping were “all false.”

While pumping gas in Malibu, California, a TMZ cameraman asked Busey for his side of the story. The 78-year-old actor said “nothing happened,” and that the entire interaction with a woman who claimed he tried to unhook her bra and another who said he grabbed her butt lasted “less than 10 seconds.”

“[They] made up the story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not… It was all false,” he said. He added that he has eyewitnesses who can back up his version of events.

Another attendee at the Monster-Mania convention, which celebrates horror movie and memorabilia, has also accused the actor of groping his daughter’s butt, according to TMZ.

In a press release, the Cherry Hill Police Department said authorities responded to a report of a sex offense during the Doubletree Hotel event.

Following an investigation, the actor was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact; one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree; and one count of harassment, disorderly persons offense.

Officials for the convention wrote in a Facebook post, “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.”

Busey was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event, according to he Associated Press. He is currently set to be arraigned August 31.