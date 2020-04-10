Gary Dauberman to Direct Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Adaptation

Gary Dauberman will direct the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot” at New Line, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producing. Dauberman, who is already attached as the screenwriter of the project, will also executive produce.

King wrote the novel in 1975, only his second to be published at the time. It follows a writer who returns to the town of Jerusalem’s Lot, where he lived as a young boy, only to discover everyone he used to know is now a vampire. It was also King’s first book to top the New York Times Bestseller list. In 1979, Tobe Hooper directed a “Salem’s Lot” TV movie, while a miniseries was released in 2004.

Dauberman’s recent credits include his directorial debut “Annabelle Comes Home” for New Line, as well as the screenplays for “It,” “The Nun,” “Annabelle” and “Hell Hath No Fury.” He also wrote the screenplay for “It: Chapter Two” and “Swamp Thing.” “It” broke box office records when it was released in September 2017 and has since become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

“Salem’s Lot” will be Dauberman’s sixth theatrical collaboration with New Line. His most recent producing venture with the production studio, “The Curse of La Llorona,” debuted last Easter weekend with a $26.3 million opening. He is also writing New Line’s remake of “Train to Busan.”

