Here is how the world was introduced to Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb, distinguished British spy: He is asleep on the couch in his office, a wreck of a room littered with half-drunk bottles of booze, overflowing ashtrays and the remains of several fast-food take-out meals. The camera pulls in, rests a beat on his holey-socked feet, and then: He rips a fart so uproarious, it jolts him upright, yanking him out of his slumber.

This is not the suave world of British spies epitomized by James Bond and John le Carré’s George Smiley (who Oldman played in 2011’s “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”). This is “Slow Horses,” Apple TV+’s viciously funny espionage thriller about MI5 agents sent to a purgatorial outpost called Slough House, where they pay penitence for screwing up royally on the job. Adapted from Mick Herron’s series of books, “Slow Horses” hinges on Oldman’s gloriously laid-back performance as Lamb, an acid-tongued slob well past his Cold War prime, but still brilliant in his unorthodox way. He’s unkempt, emits foul odors and is as contemptuous of his team of “joes” (spies) as he is protective of them. As Lamb himself puts it, “They’re all a bunch of f–king losers. But they’re my losers.”

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“It is oddly very liberating to play a character who is openly hostile and publicly humiliates people,” Oldman said during a recent Zoom interview from his home in Palm Springs, sporting no trace of Lamb’s rumpled appearance. “But at the core, he has a very strong moral sense. I think that’s why, ultimately, you can like Lamb even though he’s not P.C.”

The juicy “Slow Horses” role is the latest high point in a 40-plus-year career that has not been short on them. From Sid Vicious to Sirius Black by way of Lee Harvey Oswald, Commissioner Gordon and Herman Mankiewicz, not to mention stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Oldman has amassed a body of work that is near peerless in its versatility and depth. It has earned him a bounty of accolades, including a Best Actor Oscar for his disappearing act into Winston Churchill in 2017’s “Darkest Hour.” And let’s not forget his 2001 Emmy nomination for guest-starring on “Friends” as a pretentious actor costarring with Joey in a WWII movie.

When “Slow Horses” came Oldman’s way, its mix of white-knuckle suspense and “dark, anarchic humor” hit the spot. “I was looking for something to do long form,” he said. “And it came in and it was just a jewel.” Praising Herron and showrunner/head writer Will Smith (not that one), Oldman added, “The creation of Lamb was pretty much all there on the page. All I had to do is give it some voice and a bit of imagination, bring my own little thing to it.”

Over two trim six-episode seasons, Lamb and his staff of proverbial sluggish equines uncover dirty deeds at MI5 (in his parlance, “M-I-f—ing useless”) and connect the murder of an ex-joe to a cell of Russian sleeper agents. Some of the most delectable scenes are between Lamb and Diana Taverner, the posh, polished second-in-command at MI5 played by Kristin Scott Thomas (Oldman’s costar in “Darkest Hour”). Polar opposites in manners but intellectual equals, they spar like a pair of highbrow insult comics. “You’re as good as the person you’re in the scene with and we can really really hit the ball back and forth,” Oldman said. “And we sort of tease each other a little off camera. She’s Dame Kristen so she’s Lady Di to Lamb and Dame KST to us.”

Kristen Scott Thomas and Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

In the Season 2 finale, when Lamb is about to face off with the master of the Russian spy ring (Rade Serbedzija), Oldman injected some of his “own little thing.” The scene called for his character to sit nonchalantly with his feet on his desk, anticipating his adversary’s arrival. “I just turned to the director, Jeremy Lovering, and I said, ‘While I’m waiting for him, why don’t I eat a bag of chips?’” Oldman said. “Because Lamb’s an eater. He’s a smoker, a drinker, he has flatulence. That’s what’s fun about the show. You never see James Bond eating a bag of crisps, you don’t see Moneypenny go into the launderette.