Gary Sinise’s Son, Mac, Dies at 33 From Rare Spinal Cancer

Gary Sinise’s son, McCanna “Mac” Anthony Sinise, has died at age 33 from a rare form of cancer called chordoma.

“The week the album went to press, Mac lost his battle with cancer,” Sinise wrote in a tribute on Tuesday. “He died on January 5, 2024 at 3:25pm, and was laid to rest on January 23rd. Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can…I am so blessed, fortunate, and proud to be his dad.”

Just two months after Sinise’s wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in June 2018, his son was diagnosed with Chordoma.

“Then, on August 8th, we found out that Mac was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called Chordoma,” Sinise explained in his post on the site. “What was happening? What is Chordoma? I had never heard of this. And two cancer patients, mother and son, within two months of each other? A real punch in the gut. I went online to see what I could find. Chordoma is a one in a million cancer. Originating in the spine, Chordoma affects, on average, only 300 people in the U.S. per year. In 70% of the cases the initial tumor can be removed, and it is cured. But in 30% of the cases, perhaps about 90 people per year, the cancer returns.”

While Moira’s cancer journey came to an end after “months” treatments, Mac’s challenges only worsened following the removal of an initial tumor in September 2018.

“Another spine procedure in February 2019 to clear what looked like an infection, unfortunately a follow up scan in May of 2019 would show that his Chordoma had come back and was spreading,” Sinise continued. “This began a long battle that disabled him more and more as time went on. The cancer fight was getting harder, but throughout most of 2019 he was still able to come to the GSF office, until a third spine surgery in November of that year. While in recovery at home, he was still eager to contribute to the Foundation and he was excited to launch our Gary Sinise Foundation podcast.”

He continued, sharing that Mac completed his album “Resurrection and Revival” prior to his death. Mac, a graduate of the USC Thorton School of Music, also played the drums in Sinise’s band the Lt. Dan Band.

“As parents, it is so difficult losing a child,” Sinise said. “He fought an uphill battle against a cancer that has no cure, but he never quit trying. Mac loved movies, and we always told him he reminded us of the soldier at the end of the extraordinary film 1917, running through the battlefield, bombs going off all around him, knocking him down one after the other, yet he keeps getting back up, refusing to quit and keeps running forward.”

For now, the family doesn’t have any monetary requests, but mentioned that “kind words and prayers have been incredibly helpful and uplifting.”

“Some folks have taken it upon themselves to contribute to either the Chordoma Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation,” Sinise concluded. “We make sure to update the Sinise family about donations received in honor of Mac. They are so grateful for your prayers and support.”

Read Sinise’s full messag here.