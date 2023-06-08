Gaumont Animation and Studio 100 Media announced on Thursday a first-look pact to co-produce and distribute animated, kids and family TV series and films around the globe.

Gaumont Animation is the producer of award-winning series including Apple TV+’s “Stillwater” and “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” on Amazon, while Studio 100 Media, is home to series and films such as “Maya The Bee,” “Vic the Viking,” “Heidi “and “Mia and Me.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this global partnership with Studio 100 Media,” said Terry Kalagian, president of Global Animation, Kids & Family in a statement shared with TheWrap. “By combining our strengths and leveraging our collective experience, we are poised to deliver compelling and high-quality animated content that resonates with audiences across the globe.”

“Our collective experience and strengths will garner exceptional opportunities to create powerful diverse series and films that will inspire and captivate viewers worldwide. This collaboration opens new avenues for creative synergies, and we are delighted to enter into this groundbreaking partnership with Gaumont,” emphasized Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media.

The first co-production is the animated series “Ash” in collaboration with BigChild Entertainment. “Tiny Head,” an animated co-production between Gaumont Animation and Cloudco Entertainment, is one of the first projects which will benefit from the newly formed partnership.