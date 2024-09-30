Gavin Creel, Tony-Winning Broadway Actor, Dies at 48

Tony-winning stage actor Gavin Creel has died at the age of 48. His death was confirmed by his partner Alex Temple Ward on Monday.

The Broadway star’s cause of death was cancer after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma in July.

Born on April 18, 1976, in Findlay, Ohio, Creel received his BFA from UMich and went on to make his Broadway debut in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” opposite Sutton Foster in 2002, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. He received a further Tony nomination for the revival of “Hair” in 2009, and ultimately won his first Tony for “Hello, Dolly!” in 2017.

Creel’s other stage credits include “La Cage aux Folles,” “The Book of Mormon,” “She Loves Me,” “Waitress” and “Into the Woods,” as well as being the creator and songwriter for “Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice,” most recently.

Outside of the theater, the performer had two albums and an EP, in addition to many other recording guest appearances. He could also be seen and heard in “Eloise at the Plaza,” “Eloise at Christmastime,” “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,” “Central Park,” “American Horror Stories” and PBS’ 2021 “Wicked” concert special.

He is survived by Ward, pet dog Nina, parents Nancy Clemens Creel and James William Creel, older sisters Heather Creel, Allyson Creel and her partner Jennifer Kolb. Per the family, gifts in Creel’s memory can be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.