Gavin Newsom thinks the Democratic party is getting “crushed” by conservatives because of Republican pundits’ ability to control the political narrative via channels like Fox News.

During an appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival over the weekend, the California governor suggested that the primetime hosts on Fox News are less concerned about facts than they are about their “ruthless” pursuit to direct the messaging of the conservative party.

“These guys are ruthless on the other side,” he said. “That primetime lineup on Fox, they’re ruthless… They dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative. Facts become secondary to narrative. They dominate with illusion, and we are getting crushed.”

Newsom also reiterated during the panel that his primary focus heading into midterm elections is Florida governor Ron DeSantis — whom he has publicly criticized before and even challenged to a debate last week.

The governors’ feud escalated recently when DeSantis used part of his state’s $12 million budget allocated for relocating “unauthorized aliens” to fly 50 refugees into Martha’s Vineyard, a Democratic jurisdiction. Texas governor Greg Abbott transported asylum seekers to a street near Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. residence.

Newsom immediately sounded the call for the Department of Justice to investigate “these inhuman efforts to use kids as political pawns.”

Newsom has pledged to help “make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor,” throwing his support behind Democratic opponent Charlie Crist. In his home state, he’s running for reelection against Republican State Senator Brian Dahle; the two are slated to debate in late October.

Earlier this month, TheWrap reported that Newsom is is “undeniably, unequivocally” planning to run for president in 2024 if President Biden chooses not to seek a second term. However, he once again denied a presidential run over the weekend.