CNN’s Harry Enten Explains Why Gavin Newsom’s Trump Feud Is Earning Him ‘A Rising Tide of Support’ | Video

CNN’s Harry Enten explained how Gavin Newsom’s continued feud with Donald Trump is leading to “a rising tide of support” from voters, particularly California Democrats.

The network’s chief data analyst explained Friday how the California governor’s many prods and call-outs against the president have only led to his growing success in the polls.

“I absolutely think it’s showing signs of working; and let’s take a look at the voters who know Gavin Newsom best — those voters out in California, those California Democrats,” Enten said. “California Democrats on Newsom for [president]. You go back to 2023, just 35% wanted him to run for president. Look at the percentage now who are excited for a run for president for Gavin Newsom. What is that? That’s a 40-point climb, my goodness gracious! A rising tide of support for Gavin Newsom.”

He continued: “Remember, back in 2023, the majority of Democrats did not want Joe Biden to run for another term; but California Democrats in Gavin Newsom’s home state did not want him to run, either. And now, 75% are excited for him to run; and more than that, he’s getting a higher percentage of the vote than Kamala Harris in her home state. He is beating the former vice president — who, of course, was the Democratic nominee in 2024. As I said, a rising tide of support for the California governor.”

Much of Newsom’s recent sparring with Trump came in the form of his office mocking and trolling the way the president posts to his Truth Social account – often all caps, full of exclamation points and piping with vitriol for whatever topic he deems fit. The governor explained the strategy last week in a press conference.

“I hope it’s a wakeup call. The President of the United States — I’m sort of following his example. And if you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president,” the governor said at the end of the press conference.

He continued: “So to the extent it’s gotten some attention, I’m pleased. But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”

You can watch Enten’s CNN segment in the clip above.



