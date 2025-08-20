Joe Scarborough Calls Gavin Newsom’s Trump-esque Social Media Tactics ‘Embarrassing’ | Video

“You’re not running against Donald Trump. Go after Tweedledee or Tweedledum,” the “Morning Joe” host says

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough (Credit: MSNBC)

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough is not impressed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest attempts at breaking the Internet.

The Democratic governor has started to mimic President Donald Trump on his social media pages, using all-caps, loads of exclamation points and inflammatory language. Though the politician has certainly captured the Internet’s attention, the MSNBC anchor does not think it’s for the right reasons.

“You can see the Democrats are trying to find their footing,” he said on Wednesday’s show. “It’s quite embarrassing, actually.”

Scarborough’s biggest critique was that the Democratic politician, potentially positioning himself to run for the highest office in the land in 2028, is targeting the wrong competitor.

“Donald Trump is not on the ballot in ’26, he’s not on the ballot in ’28,” he said. “You’re not running against Donald Trump. Go after Tweedledee or Tweedledum.”

Donald Trump Gavin Newsom (Getty Images)
“I have a good idea instead of trying to school Donald Trump, talk into the camera about affordability,” the former politician offered to his peers. “Talk about making groceries more affordable. Talk about what you’re going to do for housing. Talk about what you’re going to do for energy prices that continue to go up.”

MSNBC co-anchor Willie Geist added that this ploy is part of Newsom’s attempts at capturing the zeitgeist and staying relevant in a fast-paced attention economy.

“This is the attention economy that Gov. Newsom understands,” Geist said. “You got to get attention somehow, so he’s on social media doing parodies of Donald Trump … I think he’s looking beyond 2026.”

Looking towards the midterms and upcoming general election, Scarborough cautioned that the Republicans also need to evolve past President Trump. Without him and his MAGA stronghold, Scarborough warned that the Republican party looks weak.

“The biggest problem is Donald Trump’s not going to be on the ballot next year,” he reiterated. “Republicans don’t do well when Donald Trump’s not on the ballot.”

Joe Scarborough hosting the August 20, 2025 edition of "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)
Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

