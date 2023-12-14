Even Gavin Newsom himself is wondering why he agreed to debate Ron DeSantis on Fox News this week. Following the event on Tuesday night, Newsom appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday and admitted that the question he was left with after the debate was why the men were even there.

After getting Newsom’s input on his brother Josh Meyers’ impression of him, Seth Meyers went straight in on the debate, asking Newsom if he was optimistic heading into the event, especially considering the governor had just recently had a successful one-on-one interview with Sean Hannity.

Newsom admitted he was, but almost immediately, that changed.

“Honestly, what were we doing there?” Newsom said. “I mean, I’m not running for President of the United States, Ron DeSantis apparently still is, at least for the next few weeks. And it was — honestly, it begged the question, what was that all about?”

That said, Newsom explained that he agreed to the debate because it was an opportunity “to blow back” against DeSantis and the “animus” he has toward the American people. In the end, the governor still mostly stood by his choice to appear on the network in general.

“I mean this, and I mean this in my core, it was an honor to be there, to tell the truth about the Biden record, and to make a case for Biden’s reelection,” Newsom said.

Newsom conceded that he didn’t have high hopes in terms of a “fair and balanced” situation, but he did have some hope for it. But, knowing it was Fox News, in a red state, and moderated by Sean Hannity, Newsom simply said “what are you gonna expect?”

You can watch Gavin Newsom’s full appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video above.