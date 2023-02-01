Gawker is shutting down again.

TheWrap confirmed with Bustle Digital Group Wednesday that it is shuttering the pop culture site less than two years after relaunching it. Gawker’s editor-in-chief Leah Finnegan tweeted the news, calling it “a staggering shame.”

Well, after an incredible 1.5 years, BDG has decided it is done with Gawker 2.0. Can't say enough about how proud I am of the site and all the brilliant people who worked to create it, and what a staggering shame this is. I had an absolute blast, and I love you. — Leah Finnegan (@leahfinnegan) February 1, 2023

Gawker was relaunched in July 2021 under the BDG umbrella after CEO Bryan Goldberg acquired the site’s assets for $1.35 million at 2018 bankruptcy auction. The site had been dormant since 2016 when its then-parent company lost in court over a lawsuit brought by wrestling personality Hulk Hogan.

On Wednesday, BDG Media’s CEO announced the company would lay off 8% its workforce. Bustle rebranded to BDG Media in 2021 ahead of a planned blank check merger IPO, but in an internal memo obtained and reviewed by Axios, the downsizing appears correlated with a “search for a buyer or potential liquidity partner.”

On Gawker, Goldberg explained to Axios it was “essentially an early-stage startup” and his decision came down to “either triple-down on the investment or pull back and focus on our other properties.

“And, unfortunately, now just isn’t the moment to push millions of dollars into a pre-monetization product,” Goldberg added.

Goldberg launched BDG Media a decade ago and is set on recalibrating amid economic headwinds impacting the digital publishing industry. The company’s websites across fashion and lifestyle were brought in through acquisitions. Gawker was resurrected in 2018 after the snarky media gossip site went belly-up.

“After experiencing a financially strong 2022, we have found ourselves facing a surprisingly difficult Q1 of 2023,” the memo said. “BDG has made the decision to reprioritize some of our investments that better position the Company for the direction we see the industry moving.”