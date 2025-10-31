Gayle King Slams Media Reports of Her CBS News Exit: ‘All I’ve Been Told Is They Want Me Here’ | Video

Gayle King doubled down that she has no plans to leave her post at “CBS Mornings” Friday morning.

Her response comes after a Variety report claimed the tenured news host was expected to depart the morning show when her contract expires in May of next year.

“I like the job and the people that I work with. I don’t know what to tell you,” King told TMZ Friday. “What I’m hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press.”

The report speculated that King would possibly enter a “different role” at the company, but King clarified Friday that she had no idea if the show planned on going in a new direction if she were to exit as reported.

“All I’ve been told by everyone is this building is that they want me here,” she said. “They like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing.”

“What I’m not going to do is negotiate it in the media. Not doing that!” she added. “All I know is I am here. I am here and glad to be here.”

Watch the exchange here:

Thursday a representative for CBS said that there have been “no discussions” with King about her contract which expires in May. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future,” the statement continued.

CBS News has faced sweeping job cuts across its programs, with reportedly around 100 jobs on the line in the new era of CEO David Ellison and editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. These cuts affected CBS News’ streaming shows that were companions to “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News,” with both being canceled, according to a source familiar with the matter. On Wednesday, Paramount announced it would cut around 1,000 jobs to align with “evolving priorities.”