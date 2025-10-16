‘Gen V’ Season 2 Premiere Scores Show’s Biggest Nielsen Streaming Audience Yet With 424 Million Minutes Viewed

The Season 2 premiere drop of “Gen V” boosted “The Boys” spinoff series to its score its biggest weekly Nielsen streaming audience to date.

After “Gen V” dropped the three episodes of its second season on Prime Video on Wednesday, Sept. 17, the series tallied up 424 million minutes during the week of Sept. 15, the highest weekly total “Gen V” has seen yet.

“Gen V” landed as the No. 8 most-watched streaming original program alongside the likes of “Only Murders in the Building,” which scored 443 million minutes on Hulu, as well as “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” which brought in 421 million minutes viewed on Netflix.

It was another Season 2 launch that landed at the top of the Nielsen streaming charts, however, with “Beauty In Black” taking the top position on the overall streaming list for the first time as it logged 1.35 billion minutes. While the series only saw a slight increase from the 1.34 billion minutes it scored in its debut week, it was enough to pull the series from the No. 2 spot on the overall list to the top as “Wednesday” fell to the No. 3 spot.

Another Netflix series, “Black Rabbit,” scored the No. 2 spot on the overall list with 1.23 billion minutes, while “Wednesday” fell to third place with 1.02 billion minutes. With the strong viewership from “Beauty In Black,” “Black Rabbit” and “Wednesday,” Netflix swept the top three spots on both the overall and originals streaming lists.

Netflix’s win extended even on the overall list with “KPop Demon Hunters” taking the No. 4 spot with 828 million minutes in its 13th consecutive appearance on the movie chart.

Notably, the series finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which dropped on Sept. 17, boosted the show to reach 776 million minutes during the week, placing as the No. 4 streaming original series and No. 5 overall streaming program.