Gena Rowlands Remembered as a ‘Blazing Talent’ and ‘Game Changing Actress’

Gena Rowlands was remembered far and wide on film Twitter Wednesday as one of “the greatest actors to ever do it.”

News of the 94-year-old icon’s death came Wednesday evening, two months after her son and “The Notebook” director Nick Cassavetes revealed she had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years. Aside from contemporary commercial successes like “The Notebook,” the actress’ body of work included a string of formative John Cassavetes collaborations including “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Gloria,” both for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She was also a four-time Emmy Award winner for her work in television.

As news of her death broke, tributes from fans poured in on X. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport described Rowlands as “gorgeous and gritty.” He said wrote, “The Great Gena Rowlands has passed. Absolutely a game changing actress.”

The Great Gena Rowlands has passed. Absolutely a game changing actress. She was gorgeous & gritty.

Very sad♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ixN9vyMc9z — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 15, 2024

Writer Saverio Guerra wrote, “Heartbreaking news. My favorite actress of all time Gena Rowlands has passed away. There will never be another, don’t even try to convince me.”

Heartbreaking news. My favorite actress of all time Gena Rowlands has passed away. There will never be another, don't even try to convince me. #rip #puretalent pic.twitter.com/oKjcnCPdZG — Saverio Guerra (@saverio825) August 15, 2024

Rowlands’ lengthy career also included the role of Ramona Calvert in the 1998 film “Hope Floats,” which one fan noted as their favorite role, writing, “My favorite part Gena Rowlands ever played was the feisty Ramona, Mom to Sandra Bullock [in] ‘Hope Floats’. An amazing actress and beautiful soul. My favorite line of hers ever: ‘Beginnings are scary. Endings are usually sad. It’s what’s in the middle that matters the most.’”

Awe..😢

My favorite part #GenaRowlands ever played was the feisty Ramona, Mom to Sandra Bullock ‘Hope Floats’. An amazing actress & beautiful soul. My favorite line of hers ever..

“Beginnings are scary. Endings are usually sad. It’s what’s in the middle that matters the most”♥️ https://t.co/OeMp3gZhec pic.twitter.com/zaxRP4CxBc — CAZ has #FITF ×͜× (@cantnovak3) August 15, 2024

Writer Jay Bobbin remembered Rowlands’ lengthy career with her husband Cassavetes, tweeting, “Sorry that brilliant Gena Rowlands has passed. The four-time Emmy winner (and two-time Oscar nominee) was a great star of independent films, particularly those directed by her former husband John Cassavetes. I enjoyed interviewing her about a ‘Hallmark Hall of Fame’ she made.”

Sorry that brilliant #GenaRowlands has passed. The four-time Emmy winner (and two-time Oscar nominee) was a great star of independent films, particularly those directed by her former husband John Cassavetes. I enjoyed interviewing her about a "Hallmark Hall of Fame" she made. pic.twitter.com/I39KEJ5xyt — Jay Bobbin (@JayBobbin1) August 15, 2024

Write Richard Roeper remembered Rowlands as “the type of actor who was universally admired by others actors, as well as moviegoers. What a blazing talent.”

Gena Rowlands was the type of actor who was universally admired by others actors, as well as moviegoers. What a blazing talent. Thank you for all the great work. pic.twitter.com/XHBPNaXqh7 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) August 15, 2024

And actress Carrie Coon expressed sadness for losing “one of the greats” — but side-eyed media’s flurry of obituaries for highlighting her most prominently for “The Notebook.”

“We lost Gena Rowlands—one of the greats—but also our dignity, as headlines trumpet: actress from ‘The Notebook,’” she wrote.

We lost Gena Rowlands—one of the greats—but also our dignity, as headlines trumpet: actress from “The Notebook”. — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) August 15, 2024

Read more below:

rest in peace, Gena Rowlands. one of the greatest actors to ever grace the screen. pic.twitter.com/ESXhuUODZE — The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) August 15, 2024

RIP Gena Rowlands. One of the few performers who I could actively make a case for as one of the greatest actors to ever do it. Your performances in Opening Night and A Women Under the Influence are some of the greatest committed to celluloid pic.twitter.com/2vbqidYJtK — Joshua Gynther (@joshuagynther) August 15, 2024

Gena Rowlands was a phenomenal talent who changed the acting scene through her talent, strength, and vulnerability. She was always a captivating watch who told entire histories of characters in little movements and mannerisms.



So it goes. pic.twitter.com/eUAwq4aMXi — Rob Dean (@neuroticmonkey) August 15, 2024