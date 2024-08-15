Gena Rowlands Remembered as a ‘Blazing Talent’ and ‘Game Changing Actress’

Obits

Of the 94-year-old actress’ passing, one cinephile writes her performances are “some of the greatest committed to celluloid”

Actress Gena Rowlands is interviewed during the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival
Actress Gena Rowlands is interviewed during the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival (Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Gena Rowlands was remembered far and wide on film Twitter Wednesday as one of “the greatest actors to ever do it.”

News of the 94-year-old icon’s death came Wednesday evening, two months after her son and “The Notebook” director Nick Cassavetes revealed she had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for five years. Aside from contemporary commercial successes like “The Notebook,” the actress’ body of work included a string of formative John Cassavetes collaborations including “A Woman Under the Influence” and “Gloria,” both for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She was also a four-time Emmy Award winner for her work in television.

As news of her death broke, tributes from fans poured in on X. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport described Rowlands as “gorgeous and gritty.” He said wrote, “The Great Gena Rowlands has passed. Absolutely a game changing actress.”

Writer Saverio Guerra wrote, “Heartbreaking news. My favorite actress of all time Gena Rowlands has passed away. There will never be another, don’t even try to convince me.”

Rowlands’ lengthy career also included the role of Ramona Calvert in the 1998 film “Hope Floats,” which one fan noted as their favorite role, writing, “My favorite part Gena Rowlands ever played was the feisty Ramona, Mom to Sandra Bullock [in] ‘Hope Floats’. An amazing actress and beautiful soul. My favorite line of hers ever: ‘Beginnings are scary. Endings are usually sad. It’s what’s in the middle that matters the most.’”

Writer Jay Bobbin remembered Rowlands’ lengthy career with her husband Cassavetes, tweeting, “Sorry that brilliant Gena Rowlands has passed. The four-time Emmy winner (and two-time Oscar nominee) was a great star of independent films, particularly those directed by her former husband John Cassavetes. I enjoyed interviewing her about a ‘Hallmark Hall of Fame’ she made.”

Write Richard Roeper remembered Rowlands as “the type of actor who was universally admired by others actors, as well as moviegoers. What a blazing talent.”

And actress Carrie Coon expressed sadness for losing “one of the greats” — but side-eyed media’s flurry of obituaries for highlighting her most prominently for “The Notebook.”

“We lost Gena Rowlands—one of the greats—but also our dignity, as headlines trumpet: actress from ‘The Notebook,’” she wrote.

Read more below:

Gena Rowlands
Read Next
Gena Rowlands, 'The Notebook' Actress and Honorary Oscar Winner, Dies at 94

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.