‘General Hospital’ Celebrates Filming 15,000 Episodes

ABC’s long-running soap “General Hospital” has reached a new milestone: The cast and crew of the show celebrated filming episode 15,000 on Thursday.

That particular episode of the show will air on Friday, June 17.

Here’s the logline: “The town of Port Charles comes together when an unknown political force takes aim at beloved Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis),” per ABC.

“General Hospital” first made its debut in 1963.

Over the years, its seen the likes of John Stamos, Demi Moore, Rick Springfield and even Elizabeth Taylor visit Port Charles, the fictional town where the show is set.

Frank Valentini is the show’s executive producer. Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are the show’s co-head writers.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC and also streams on Hulu.