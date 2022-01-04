‘General Hospital’ Kills Off Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer Character

Luke Spencer has left Port Charles for good.

On Monday’s episode of ABC’s long running soap opera “General Hospital,” the character that was played by Anthony Geary was pronounced dead. Since Geary left the show in 2015, they brought back Tracy Quartermaine (played by Jane Elliott) to deliver the news — to Luke’s on/off longtime love Laura (Genie Francis).

“Tracy, it’s past midnight. What’s going on?” Laura asked the Quartermain heiress.

“It’s Luke,” she responded. “He’s … He’s gone.”

During the show, which aired Monday, Tracy revealed that Luke died in a cable car accident.

Geary originated the role in the 1970s. He left the show in 2015, but came back for a brief appearance in 2017 as Elliott, who played Luke’s most recent wife, Tracy, exited the show herself.

A rep for ABC wasn’t immediately available to confirm-confirm that this is the last we’ll hear of the character, but as they say in the soap and superhero worlds, no one is ever really dead.